Josh Allen is Questionable to Play Sunday for the Buffalo Bills by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Josh Allen is questionable to play Sunday for the Buffalo Bills, Chris Brown of the Bills’ official website reports.

Josh Allen listed as a limited participant in practice Friday and is questionable for Sunday’s game. Edmunds also questionable after practicing Friday in limited fashion. #Bills pic.twitter.com/cpwa4h6jZp — Chris Brown (@ChrisBrownBills) November 11, 2022

Allen is dealing with an elbow injury. This injury has apparently bothered Allen off and on for some time. It flared up again on the second-to-last play versus the New York Jets when his arm was hit during a throw. Allen still was able to heave the next pass over 67 yards, so the injury may not be severe enough to require surgery, but it does require maintenance. Allen didn’t practice this week, at least not that was available to the public. If the Bills decide to sit him Sunday versus the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Case Keenum will be the starting quarterback.