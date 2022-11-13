Justin Jefferson Terrifies Vikings Fans, Fantasy Owners With TD Celebration This looked like a Griddy gone wrong at first by Adam London 2 hours ago

Vikings fans and fantasy football players who roster Justin Jefferson surely were holding their breath after the superstar wideout found the end zone Sunday.

Jefferson opened the scoring in the Week 10 matchup between Minnesota and Buffalo at Highmark Stadium. After hauling in a 29-yard pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins on the Vikings’ third offensive play of the game, the third-year receiver registered a 22-yard touchdown grab to give the visitors an early lead in one of the NFL’s toughest environments.

The LSU product hit his patented Griddy after beating Bills cornerback Dane Jackson along the sideline, but the Vikings star added a twist to the celebration that raised the eyebrows of anyone who watched the play in real time. Jefferson grabbed at his right hamstring before making it clear that he wasn’t injured and returned to Minnesota’s sideline.

Jefferson entered Week 10 as the fourth-ranked wide receiver in ESPN fantasy leagues, trailing only the Miami Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill, the Los Angeles Rams’ Cooper Kupp and the Bills’ Stefon Diggs, respectively. As such, anyone who has the 23-year-old in their lineup would have been absolutely devastated if Jefferson actually was banged up and needed to miss a significant amount of time.