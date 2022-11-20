Lakers' Juan Toscano-Anderson Remains Out Sunday vs. Spurs by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to make it three straight wins, but they’ll have to do so without Juan Toscano-Anderson. Ryan Ward confirmed the small forward will miss his second straight game due to mid-back soreness and is out against the San Antonio Spurs.

Juan Toscano-Anderson (mid back soreness) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game vs. San Antonio. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) November 20, 2022

Toscano-Anderson has been limited to ten games this season and has been ineffective on the court. The 29-year-old has a career-worst 2.6 points per game with -0.1 win shares and -0.2 Value Over Replacement Player, as calculated by Basketball-Reference.

Lonnie Walker IV is the Lakers’ starting small forward and could be asked to take on a more significant role against the Spurs. Walker IV has eclipsed 30 minutes of court time in three straight games, scoring 17 or more points each time out.

LA could also ask more of Wenyen Gabriel if Walker IV needs relief.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Lakers lined as -7 home chalk for the Western Conference showdown against San Antonio.