Lakers Star LeBron James OUT Friday vs. Kings
According to Los Angeles Lakers reporter Mike Trudell, superstar forward LeBron James is OUT for Friday’s matchup against the Sacramento Kings due to a left adductor strain.
James suffered the injury in the Lakers’ 114-101 loss to the Clippers on Thursday, dropping the former to 2-9 on the season.
“I didn’t do anything extraneous on the play,” said James postgame. “Just when I landed, I felt a little spasm or strain in my groin. So immediately, I had to come out after that on the next play down when I went to the free throw line.”
James also suffered a groin injury during the 2018-19 campaign, forcing him to miss 17 consecutive games. The 37-year-old is posting per-game averages this season of 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 6.9 assists across ten appearances.
With James sidelined, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook should take on more of a scoring load, rendering both strong plays in Friday’s DFS contests.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Lakers as +3.5 home underdogs on the spread and +134 on the moneyline.