Lakers Star LeBron James OUT Friday vs. Kings by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

According to Los Angeles Lakers reporter Mike Trudell, superstar forward LeBron James is OUT for Friday’s matchup against the Sacramento Kings due to a left adductor strain.

LeBron has been downgraded to out against the Kings on Friday due to his left adductor strain. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) November 11, 2022

James suffered the injury in the Lakers’ 114-101 loss to the Clippers on Thursday, dropping the former to 2-9 on the season.

“I didn’t do anything extraneous on the play,” said James postgame. “Just when I landed, I felt a little spasm or strain in my groin. So immediately, I had to come out after that on the next play down when I went to the free throw line.”

James also suffered a groin injury during the 2018-19 campaign, forcing him to miss 17 consecutive games. The 37-year-old is posting per-game averages this season of 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 6.9 assists across ten appearances.

With James sidelined, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook should take on more of a scoring load, rendering both strong plays in Friday’s DFS contests.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Lakers as +3.5 home underdogs on the spread and +134 on the moneyline.