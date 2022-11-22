Lane Kiffin Trolls Twitter Following Reported Departure For Auburn Could Kiffin oppose Nick Saban in the 2023 Iron Bowl? by Keagan Stiefel Just now

Being a fan of the team Lane Kiffin coaches seems like a chore.

Perhaps no coach in College Football is more online than Kiffin, who’s consistently responded to any and all rumors involving his name since he came into the national spotlight around the mid-2000’s. Monday night was no different, with Kiffin playing the role of a troll in response to a report involving his potential departure from Ole Miss.

“BREAKING: Ole Miss (head coach) Lane Kiffin plans to step down as the Rebels coach Friday and head to Auburn to become the Tigers next head coach, according to sources,” Jon Sokoloff of WCBI News in Mississippi tweeted Monday. “Sources say the Tigers haven’t officially offered the job to anyone yet. So Lane to Auburn is happening. Story soon.”

Naturally, Kiffin’s next tweet fired a shot in the direction of the reporter, who happens to cover Ole Miss’ rival Mississippi State.

Just doing some late night reading ⁦@OleMissFB⁩ pic.twitter.com/BK9oWAbyHL — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) November 22, 2022

If that wasn’t enough, the 47 year old then decided to directly refute the report.

“That’s news to me Jon. Nice sources,” Kiffin tweeted, followed by a few, confusing, emojis.

Kiffin was a former assistant under Nick Saban at Alabama, meaning a potential arrival at Auburn would definitely be noteworthy in the college football world. Quick to troll Saban whenever something goes wrong for the Crimson Tide, Kiffin becoming head coach at Auburn would help spark a fire into the rivalry between those two Alabama schools.

As Kiffin and Ole Miss prepare to face off with their rivals in the Egg Bowl, there will now be a black cloud hovering over Oxford, Miss. Currently favored by 2.5 points, per BetMGM, Ole Miss is one win away from punching their ticket back to a New Years Six bowl game.