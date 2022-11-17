Leafs G Matt Murray Makes 2nd Straight Start by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

After spending the early part of the season on the injured reserve, Matt Murray is back in action with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The two-time Stanley Cup-winning goaltender returned to the ice Tuesday night, earning a win over his former club, the Pittsburgh Penguins. It was his second start of the season after getting injured in the Leafs’ season opener against the Montreal Canadiens. Now, the veteran netminder is set to make consecutive starts for the first time all season, getting the nod against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.

Matt Murray for TOR vs NJ — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 17, 2022

Murray’s metrics have been on the decline for the past few seasons. The 28-year-old bottomed out with the Ottawa Senators, spending most of last season with their AHL affiliate and posting an 89.9% save percentage in two years with the club. Undeterred by his faltering metrics and needing a starting goaltender, the Maple Leafs rolled the dice on Murray, acquiring him from their division rivals this past offseason.

Murray’s presence between the pipes could be negatively impacting the Maple Leafs in the betting market. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Toronto enters Thursday’s Eastern Conference affair against the Devils as modest -137 home favorites, with the total set at 6.5.