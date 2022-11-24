Lions Could Activate WR Jameson Williams for Week 13 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

As NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports, the Detroit Lions could activate rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams for Week 13’s matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The #Lions obviously won't have rookie WR Jameson Williams today, but as he looks to return from a torn ACL in college, he's coming soon. This week's wasn't a full-speed practice, but next week's will be. If he makes it through unscathed, there is a good chance he's activated. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 24, 2022

Detroit’s first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft (12th overall), Williams has yet to play this season as he continues to recover from an ACL tear suffered during his final year at Alabama.

Speaking for the first time since the draft, Williams said:

“I’m real, real, real excited to put my cleats on, be able to put a jersey on, and be able to get out there with the guys and actually be a part of the team. It was something I missed a lot, and I’m just happy to get back going…Ready to get back on the field and help the team.”

When active, Williams will add a vertical element to an already explosive Lions offense (25.0 PPG) and could find himself in the flex conversation in all fantasy formats, as well as a high-upside option in DFS contests.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Lions as +9.5 home underdogs on the spread and +340 on the moneyline for Thursday against the Buffalo Bills.