Mariners Acquire OF Teoscar Hernandez From Blue Jays by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Seattle Mariners have acquired Teoscar Hernandez from the Toronto Blue Jays, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

From multiple MLB sources: The Mariners are expected to send reliever Erik Swanson and left-handed pitching prospect Adam Macko in exchange for Teoscar Hernandez. — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) November 16, 2022

The Blue Jays received relievers Erik Swanson and Adam Macko in return. Hernandez had a productive season in 2022 with 25 home runs, 77 RBIs, and 71 runs with an OPS of .807 in 131 games. While those are solid numbers, they weren’t quite what he posted in 2021. Hernandez will replace the bat lost when the team didn’t give Mitch Haniger a qualifying offer. He will join an outfield containing American League Rookie of the Year award winner Julio Rodriguez.

The Blue Jays may be trying to remake their bullpen, their biggest weakness last season, and will likely hit the free agent market to replace Hernandez in the outfield.