Mets Eyeing Star Shortstop Trea Turner?

Could star free agent shortstop Trea Turner be bound for the Big Apple? According to SNY’s Andy Martino, the New York Mets could pursue Turner once the league’s free agency period begins on November 10. Per Martino, the Mets have had internal discussions regarding the 29-year-old “for a long time.”

With Turner expected to command at least $30 million annually, general manager Billy Eppler could be hard-pressed to fit the two-time All-Star into New York’s budget. One potential solution is if Eppler can find a willing trade partner for catcher James McCann and the remaining two years of his four-year, $40.6 million contract. Although, that will be a challenge as the 32-year-old has underwhelmed in a Mets uniform.

Of course, a Turner deal becomes much more feasible if ace pitcher Jacob deGrom, who is likely seeking $44 million annually, signs elsewhere.

The Mets’ interest in Turner should not come as a surprise. Of all qualified shortstops, only San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. has posted a higher OPS+ than Turner over the past three seasons. The former Washington National is also a tremendous baserunner, a versatile defender, and boasts underrated power, as evidenced by his back-to-back seasons of 20+ home runs.

With Francisco Lindor entrenched at short, the Mets would presumably ask Turner to slide over to second base or potentially man centerfield. However, that likely won’t be an issue if the dollar figures are to his liking.

