NFL Odds: Runners Highlight Week 10 Prop Bets To Consider Dameon Pierce gashed a good Eagles' defense in Week 9 by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago

Some of the NFL’s best running backs (and best rushing quarterbacks) will go up against some of the league’s worst run defenses in Week 10, and bettors might want to take note.

That’s one glaring theme in our Week 10 prop bets with three of six being on the Over for their respective rushing totals. Another theme: fade the Indianapolis Colts at all cost given the uncertainty after their coaching change and new offensive play-caller.

Anyway, here are six prop bets to consider with prices courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Over 43.5 receiving yards -130

People-Jones will go up against a Miami Dolphins’ pass defense that is one of the worst in the league. The Browns wideout also has eclipsed this number six times this season, including each of the last five weeks. The questionable status of tight end David Njoku, who missed each of the first two practices for the Browns this week, also would mean Peoples-Jones elevates to Jacoby Brissett’s second pass-catching option being only Amari Cooper — and it’s a connection that clearly is developing with Peoples-Jones catching each of the last 10 passes thrown his way the previous two weeks.

Justin Fields Over 58.5 rushing yards -135

Here’s another one that requires a little bit more juice, but we kept help but eye this one given Fields’ recent level of play and the opponent on the other side. The Detroit Lions have one of the league’s worst defenses while allowing the most points and yards in the league. Detroit also ranks fourth-worst in yards allowed per carry and fourth-worst when it comes to rushing yards allowed to running backs. Fields, on the other hand, is playing the best football of his NFL career with the Bears’ ground game feasting. Fields has eclipsed this number in each of the last four weeks, including an incredible 178 yards rushing in Week 9.

Cole Kmet anytime scorer +225

The anytime touchdown prices on Kmet have shifted given the fact the Bears tight end has three scores in the last two games. Still, Kmet is a worthy wager given his recent connection with Fields. The Lions also have allowed five touchdowns to tight ends this season, which is tied for fourth-worse in the league.

Dameon Pierce Over 77.5 rushing yards -130

There are not many running backs that have ran as hard as the Houston Texans rookie. Pierce, after all, just totaled 139 yards on 27 carries against a Philadelphia Eagles’ run defense that is thought to be one of the best in the league. Pierce, who averages 84.8 yards per game this season, has eclipsed this number in four of the last five games. He’ll also go up against a New York Giants‘ defense that is allowing the second-most yards per attempt on the ground at 5.5. Houston’s offense doesn’t have much else to offer besides Pierce.

Greg Dulcich Over 44.5 receiving yards -110

For bettors who have never heard of the Broncos tight end, well, he entered Denver’s bye week as one of Russell Wilson’s favorite targets. Dulcich has exceeded this number in each of the three games he’s played this season, doubling it in Denver’s Week 8 contest. Dulcich has seen 14 targets in the Broncos’ previous two games. He’ll also have a favorable matchup as the Tennessee Titans allow the fourth-most yards to tight ends.

Saquon Barkley Over 94.5 rushing -115

This is a bit more of a steep prop than we’re accustomed to taking. But there’s a few reasons we can’t help but feel enticed by it. The biggest reason, however, is the Houston Texans rank dead last in rushing yards allowed per game with an average of 180 per game. Houston allowed 219 yards to Derrick Henry in Week 8. Barkley, who averages 97 yards per game, has three games of 110-plus yards this season.