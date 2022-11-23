NFL Week 12 Prop Bets: Six Wagers On Thanksgiving Day Slate We're going against primetime Kirk Cousins vs. Patriots by Sean T. McGuire 4 hours ago

Those interested in placing a Week 12 bet have plenty of options with the NFL’s three-game slate on Thanksgiving Day offering a number of enticing prop bets.

Here are six we’re considering before the slate kicks off Thursday afternoon.

(-9.5) Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions

Jamaal Williams anytime touchdown (-110, DraftKings Sportsbook)

Williams leads the all players in touchdowns this season (12) with four combined in his last two games and six in his last four games. He’s taken over red area work for the Lions, despite sharing the backfield with D’Andre Swift. The Bills have allowed nine touchdowns to running backs this season including seven of which came on the ground.

(-9.5) Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants

Dalton Schultz Over 36.5 yards (-120, DraftKings)

The Giants allow the seventh-most receiving yards to tight ends and rank 30th in DVOA against players at the position. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to Schultz a ton. The Dallas signal-caller has targeted Schultz 25 times in Dallas’ last four games, and that 6.3 target-per-game average ranks fifth among NFL tight ends. Schultz did not play in Dallas’ Week 3 game against the Giants, but he’s eclipsed this number in three straight games against Big Blue. He’s also surpassed 37 yards in three of his last four games.

Micah Parsons Over 0.25 sacks (-160, DraftKings)

It’s a bit of juice on Parsons, sure, but given the Giants’ offensive line is decimated with injuries, it’s worth it. New York reportedly will not have its starting left guard, starting center or starting right tackle even travel to Dallas. Despite the fact Parsons has 10 sacks in 10 games, the Defensive Player of the Year candidate hasn’t been overly consistent given the multiple positions he plays for Dan Quinn’s defense. He has five games without a sack and five games with multiple. Either way, this is way too enticing given the potential.

(-2.5) Minnesota Vikings vs. New England Patriots

Jakobi Meyers Over 4.5 receptions (+115, DraftKings)

The Patriots offense has struggled against good defenses in recent weeks, but Meyers still remains New England’s No. 1 receiver and clearly continues to be Mac Jones’ most trusted target. He’s seen six or more targets in 75% of the games he’s played this season and eclipsed this number four of the eight times he taken the field, including two of the last three with Jones under center. Meanwhile, the Vikings have allowed the third-most receptions (144) to receivers this season and is second-worst in passing yards allowed per game. Meyers should receive a handful of opportunities on Thanksgiving night and this feels like a number he can eclipse rather easily given Minnesota’s secondary play.

Kirk Cousins Under 250.5 passing (-135, DraftKings)

The Patriots defense ranks fourth in passing yards allowed per game. The group would have cashed this number in eight of its 10 games this season, including three of the past four. Against much worse offenses than the Vikings, New England allowed 87 passing yards combine the last two games against the Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets. Cousins has failed to eclipse 250 yards four times this season, including a Week 11 contest in which the Dallas Cowboys held him to just 105 passing yards with seven sacks. We’re of the expectation Bill Belichick will be able to take something from that Cowboys-Vikings game and make it equally tough on the quarterback, despite the fact he has an All-Pro caliber receiver in Justin Jefferson.

Kirk Cousins Over 0.5 interceptions (-105, DraftKings)

Cousins has a 2-3 touchdown-interception ratio in his two career games against Belichick, both of which were losses. Additionally, the veteran signal-caller historically has struggled in primetime games, throwing 26 interceptions in 28 “late” games in his career. We’re banking on another one against a Patriots defense that currently ranks fifth in turnovers and fourth in the NFL in interceptions.