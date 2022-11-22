NFL Survivor League Week 12: Double-Digit Favorites Highlight Options Five teams are favored by nine points or more in Week 12 by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago

Chances are there wasn’t a drastic shake up in your NFL survivor league after the conclusion of Week 11.

That’s in large part due to the Baltimore Ravens having pulled out a too-close-for-comfort victory against the Carolina Panthers and the San Francisco 49ers having claimed a lopsided win over the Arizona Cardinals on “Monday Night Football.” Those were two most popular selections in the Circa Sports survivor league contest, followed by the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants and New England Patriots. Four of those five teams won while the Giants were handed a surprising defeat against the Detroit Lions, which caused 10.5% of Circa survivor league players to be eliminated.

Fortunately for those who advanced, there looks to be a handful of enticing options on the Week 12 slate. Although as we’ve seen one countless occasions this season, the parity in the league means no outcome is a sure thing. According to the consensus data listed on the NESNBets.com live odds page, two teams are favored by 13 or more with five teams favored by nine points or more.

With that, here are three teams to choose and three others to avoid entering Week 12 in your NFL survivor league.

Teams to consider:

(-14.5) Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Rams (-1087 moneyline)

This currently is the largest spread on the betting board, and for good reason. The 8-2 Chiefs have looked like Super Bowl contenders while the reigning champion Rams falling quickly down the NFL hierarchy. LA’s season is all but over after four consecutive losses dropped them to 3-7, and the Rams still will be without Cooper Kupp.

(-13) Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans (-727 moneyline)

We’ve picked against the Texans in consecutive weeks, and it’s worked out well with both the New York Giants and Washington Commanders earning wins. The Dolphins are better than both of those teams and have the advantage of coming off a bye week.

(-3.5) Seattle Seahawks vs. Las Vegas Raiders (-191 moneyline)

Disclaimer: We wouldn’t recommend rolling with a contrarian pick this week given there’s so many favorable matchups, but if that’s what you’re looking for, the Seahawks might be the way to go. Seattle, which fell out of the NFC West lead in Week 11, is coming off a bye week while the Raiders just barely found a way to beat the woeful Broncos in overtime.

Honorable mentions: (-10) Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions; (-9.5) Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants; (-9) San Francisco 49ers vs. New Orleans Saints

Teams to avoid:

(-4.5) New York Jets vs. Chicago Bears (-214 moneyline)

We would have recommended taking the Bears’ opponent in just about any other scenario given how Chicago continues to find ways to lose and the injury to quarterback Justin Fields. But even though the New York defense continues to impress, the Zach Wilson-led offense, if it remains that way at least, doesn’t inspire any confidence.

(-3) Minnesota Vikings vs. New England Patriots (-151 moneyline)

The Vikings were pantsed so bad in Week 11 that CBS had to turn off their game against the Dallas Cowboys in the middle of the third quarter. The Patriots defense is similar to Dallas in the way its able to get after the quarterback, and it could lead Kirk Cousins to be in trouble against Matthew Judon and company.

(-1.5) Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans (-125)

It’s a little surprising the 6-4 Bengals are favored on the road against the 7-3 Titans with Mike Vrabel once again looking like a Coach of the Year candidate. We’re staying far away from the Bengals — who might be without running back Joe Mixon — in this one.

Honorable mention: (-7) Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers (-301)