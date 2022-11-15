NHL Best Bets: Devils vs. Canadiens Game Picks by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

The New Jersey Devils and Montreal Canadiens will enter this matchup tonight on winning streaks from the Bell Centre.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

It’s difficult not to be impressed with what the Devils have brought to the table early this season. Expectations were undoubtedly higher than they were one year ago, but they weren’t projected to get off to the start they have. They’ll enter this matchup tonight against the Canadiens after winning nine straight games and owning a 12-3 record. This team has been doing so many good things, and there’s reason to be bullish about their chances in a crowded Metropolitan division.

Not only are the Devils entering this contest playing good hockey, but so is their opponent, the Habs. Montreal currently owns an 8-6-1 record while also being victorious in three straight games. There’s a sense of wonder around the Habs, knowing that they weren’t projected to be very good but have surprised people early on with how their young players have continued developing. Will they eventually hit a wall with their inexperience? The answer to that is probably, and tonight could be the night that transpires against a Devils team that has given their opposition fits.

If you look at the Devils’ early season stats, they currently have scored at the fifth-highest rate in the NHL while also allowing the fifth-lowest goals per game. It’s questionable whether that will continue, but you have to give them credit for how they’ve flown out of the gate. On the other hand, the Habs sit in 18th in both categories, meaning there’s likely some regression coming for them with their overall record.

Looking towards the starting goalies tonight, the Devils should turn towards Vitek Vanecek in net, while the Canadiens should do the same with Jake Allen. The Devils netminder has posted a 6-1 record, paired with a .909 save percentage, while Allen is 5-5, along with a .902 save percentage.

The Devils have won many one-goal games of late, meaning it’s hard to be confident in their puck line odds here tonight. With that, their price on the moneyline doesn’t exactly intrigue you at -188, meaning siding with the value the Habs are bringing to the table at +155 is the direction bettors should gravitate towards.

Best Bet: Canadiens moneyline (+155)

Even with us looking towards the Canadiens to ultimately win this hockey game tonight, the Devils have still done an excellent job of limiting chances from the opposition, which should continue here. The Habs have won many close hockey games early on, and it’s difficult to envision a world where they want to trade chances all night with a Devils team that has had no problems scoring goals. Expect this matchup to be a tight-checking affair and for goal scoring to be at a premium, meaning siding with the under 6.5 at -105 has some value.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-105)

One of the top lines in the NHL through the first stretch of the season has been in Montreal, and a big reason for that is the continued success that Cole Caufield has had. The young winger has already tallied nine goals and seven assists this season, which has seen him continue the pace he was on when the team hired Martin St. Louis last season. He’s been able to find success on both the power play and at five-on-five, which are encouraging trends to monitor for this team looking to develop young talent. Caufield is currently listed at a very tasty price of +172 to score tonight, and that’s a number that will be difficult to pass up.

Best Prop: Cole Caufield to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+172)