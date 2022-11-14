Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Boston Celtics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 11/14/2022 Time: 07:30 PM Venue: Td Garden

Spread Total Moneyline Oklahoma City Thunder Open +11 -110 O 229 -110 +620 Current +12 -110 229 -110 +520 Boston Celtics Open -11 -110 U 229 -110 -460 Current -12 -110 229 -110 -720

Oklahoma City Thunder Projected Lineups: 1. SG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 31.1 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists 2. SG Josh Giddey 14.7 Points, 7.3 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists 3. SF Luguentz Dort 13.5 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists 4. PF Aleksej Pokuevski 9.4 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists 5. C Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 8.3 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists 6. SF Kenrich Williams 5.8 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists Boston Celtics 1. PF Jayson Tatum 32.3 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists 2. SF Jaylen Brown 25.3 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists 3. PG Marcus Smart 10.5 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 7.0 Assists 4. C Al Horford 11.2 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists 5. PF Grant Williams 9.5 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists 6. SG Derrick White 8.4 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists

Oklahoma City Thunder DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Sun, Nov 13 NY +5.0 227.5 145-135 Fri, Nov 11 TOR +5.0 219.5 132-113 Wed, Nov 09 MIL +1.0 213.0 136-132 Mon, Nov 07 DET -2.0 223.5 112-103 Sat, Nov 05 MIL +5.5 219.0 108-94 Last 5 Against The Spread: Boston Celtics DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Sat, Nov 12 DET -8.0 225.0 117-108 Fri, Nov 11 DEN -4.0 230.5 131-112 Wed, Nov 09 DET -13.5 226.0 128-112 Mon, Nov 07 MEM -3.5 231.0 109-106 Sat, Nov 05 NY -4.0 225.5 133-118

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 2-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Boston Celtics on the road since the start of 2020/2021

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Boston Celtics since the start of 2020/2021

The Oklahoma City Thunder have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Boston Celtics off two or more days rest

