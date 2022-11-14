Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Boston Celtics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Boston Celtics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/14
Date: 11/14/2022
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Td Garden
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|Open
|+11
|-110
|O 229
|-110
|+620
|Current
|+12
|-110
|229
|-110
|+520
|Boston Celtics
|Open
|-11
|-110
|U 229
|-110
|-460
|Current
|-12
|-110
|229
|-110
|-720
Projected Lineups:
Oklahoma City Thunder
|1.
|SG
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|31.1 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists
|2.
|SG
|Josh Giddey
|14.7 Points, 7.3 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists
|3.
|SF
|Luguentz Dort
|13.5 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
|4.
|PF
|Aleksej Pokuevski
|9.4 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
|5.
|C
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
|8.3 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
|6.
|SF
|Kenrich Williams
|5.8 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
Boston Celtics
|1.
|PF
|Jayson Tatum
|32.3 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
|2.
|SF
|Jaylen Brown
|25.3 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
|3.
|PG
|Marcus Smart
|10.5 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 7.0 Assists
|4.
|C
|Al Horford
|11.2 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
|5.
|PF
|Grant Williams
|9.5 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
|6.
|SG
|Derrick White
|8.4 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Oklahoma City Thunder
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Sun, Nov 13
|NY
|+5.0
|227.5
|145-135
|Fri, Nov 11
|TOR
|+5.0
|219.5
|132-113
|Wed, Nov 09
|MIL
|+1.0
|213.0
|136-132
|Mon, Nov 07
|DET
|-2.0
|223.5
|112-103
|Sat, Nov 05
|MIL
|+5.5
|219.0
|108-94
Boston Celtics
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Sat, Nov 12
|DET
|-8.0
|225.0
|117-108
|Fri, Nov 11
|DEN
|-4.0
|230.5
|131-112
|Wed, Nov 09
|DET
|-13.5
|226.0
|128-112
|Mon, Nov 07
|MEM
|-3.5
|231.0
|109-106
|Sat, Nov 05
|NY
|-4.0
|225.5
|133-118
Betting Insights:
- The Oklahoma City Thunder are 2-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Boston Celtics on the road since the start of 2020/2021
- The Oklahoma City Thunder are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Boston Celtics since the start of 2020/2021
- The Oklahoma City Thunder have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Boston Celtics off two or more days rest
- The Oklahoma City Thunder have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Boston Celtics on the road