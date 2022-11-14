Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Boston Celtics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Boston Celtics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/14
Date: 11/14/2022
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Td Garden
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Oklahoma City Thunder  Open +11   -110   O 229   -110   +620  
 Current +12   -110   229   -110   +520  
Boston Celtics  Open -11   -110   U 229   -110   -460  
 Current -12   -110   229   -110   -720  
Projected Lineups:

Oklahoma City Thunder

1. SG  Shai Gilgeous-Alexander   31.1 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists
2. SG  Josh Giddey   14.7 Points, 7.3 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists
3. SF  Luguentz Dort   13.5 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
4. PF  Aleksej Pokuevski   9.4 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
5. C  Jeremiah Robinson-Earl   8.3 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
6. SF  Kenrich Williams   5.8 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists

 

Boston Celtics

1. PF  Jayson Tatum   32.3 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
2. SF  Jaylen Brown   25.3 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
3. PG  Marcus Smart   10.5 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 7.0 Assists
4. C  Al Horford   11.2 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
5. PF  Grant Williams   9.5 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
6. SG  Derrick White   8.4 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Oklahoma City Thunder

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Nov 13 NY +5.0 227.5 145-135
Fri, Nov 11 TOR +5.0 219.5 132-113
Wed, Nov 09 MIL +1.0 213.0 136-132
Mon, Nov 07 DET -2.0 223.5 112-103
Sat, Nov 05 MIL +5.5 219.0 108-94

 

Boston Celtics

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Nov 12 DET -8.0 225.0 117-108
Fri, Nov 11 DEN -4.0 230.5 131-112
Wed, Nov 09 DET -13.5 226.0 128-112
Mon, Nov 07 MEM -3.5 231.0 109-106
Sat, Nov 05 NY -4.0 225.5 133-118
Betting Insights:
  • The Oklahoma City Thunder are 2-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Boston Celtics on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Oklahoma City Thunder are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Boston Celtics since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Oklahoma City Thunder have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Boston Celtics off two or more days rest
  • The Oklahoma City Thunder have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Boston Celtics on the road
