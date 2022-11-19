Panthers' Aleksander Barkov could Suit Up Saturday vs. Flames by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Aleksander Barkov could return to the lineup Saturday for the Florida Panthers, the Panthers’ official website reports. Head Coach Paul Maurice provided a positive update on his talented forward yesterday.

Coach Maurice says Aleksander Barkov is feeling better today and they are “optimistic” that he returns to the lineup for tomorrow’s game against Calgary. — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) November 18, 2022

Barkov missed the game Thursday for the Panthers as they lost to the Dallas Stars due to an illness. The illness is not expected to be COVID-19-related. The Panthers believe Barkov will be in the lineup Saturday as they host the Calgary Flames.

Barkov is generally one of the better unheard-of players in the NHL. He had a monster season last year with 39 goals, 49 assists, and a rating of plus-36 in just 67 games. This season, however, he only has four goals, 10 assists, and a plus-4 rating in 16 games.