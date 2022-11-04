Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard (Ankle) OUT Sunday vs. Bengals by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

According to Steve Reed of The Associated Press, Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard has been ruled out of Sunday’s contest against the Cincinnati Bengals due to an ankle injury.

This will be Hubbard’s second straight game on the sidelines after he was forced to miss last week’s wild 37-34 overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The 23-year-old was able to practice in a limited fashion on Wednesday and Thursday, leaving hope he could return to the lineup for Week 10’s rematch with the Falcons on Thursday Night Football.

Hubbard’s absence paves the way for D’Onta Foreman to lead Carolina’s backfield again. Foreman is coming off back-to-back 100+ yard rushing performances and is a locked-in RB2/1 play in all fantasy formats. However, how much work Hubbard sees upon his return remains to be seen.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Panthers as +7 road underdogs on the spread and +270 on the moneyline.