Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/30
Date: 11/30/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Philadelphia 76ers
|Open
|+4
|-106
|O 211
|-108
|+152
|Current
|+3.5
|-106
|212.5
|-110
|+144
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|Open
|-4
|-114
|U 211
|-112
|-180
|Current
|-3.5
|-114
|212.5
|-110
|-172
Projected Lineups:
Philadelphia 76ers
|1.
|C
|Joel Embiid
|32.1 Points, 9.9 Rebounds, 4.8 Assists
|2.
|SF
|Tobias Harris
|16.9 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
|3.
|PG
|Shake Milton
|11.2 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
|4.
|PG
|DeAnthony Melton
|11.0 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
|5.
|PF
|Paul Reed
|3.1 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
|6.
|SF
|Georges Niang
|10.0 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
Cleveland Cavaliers
|1.
|PG
|Darius Garland
|22.9 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 8.1 Assists
|2.
|SG
|Donovan Mitchell
|28.9 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 5.0 Assists
|3.
|PF
|Evan Mobley
|15.0 Points, 9.0 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Caris LeVert
|11.4 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 4.8 Assists
|5.
|PF
|Dean Wade
|6.8 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
|6.
|SG
|Lamar Stevens
|7.2 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 0.3 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Philadelphia 76ers
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Mon, Nov 28
|ATL
|-3.0
|219.5
|104-101
|Sun, Nov 27
|ORL
|+0.5
|213.5
|133-103
|Fri, Nov 25
|ORL
|+2.0
|214.0
|107-99
|Wed, Nov 23
|CHA
|+4.5
|214.0
|107-101
|Tue, Nov 22
|BKN
|+8.0
|217.5
|115-106
Cleveland Cavaliers
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Mon, Nov 28
|TOR
|+5.0
|218.5
|100-88
|Sun, Nov 27
|DET
|-7.0
|218.0
|102-94
|Fri, Nov 25
|MIL
|+4.0
|216.5
|117-102
|Wed, Nov 23
|POR
|-7.5
|214.0
|114-96
|Mon, Nov 21
|ATL
|-3.5
|228.0
|114-102
Betting Insights:
- The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5-2 (.714) against the spread vs. the Philadelphia 76ers since the start of 2020/2021
- The Cleveland Cavaliers are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Philadelphia 76ers at home since the start of 2020/2021
- The Cleveland Cavaliers have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Philadelphia 76ers off two or more days rest
- The Cleveland Cavaliers have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Philadelphia 76ers at home off a loss