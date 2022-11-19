Phillip Grubauer Activated From Injured Reserve by Seattle Kraken
The Seattle Kraken activated Philipp Grubauer from injured reserve, the Kraken official website reports.
The #SeaKraken have activated goaltender Philipp Grubauer off of injured reserve and have reassigned defenseman Gustav Olofsson to the Coachella Valley @Firebirds. pic.twitter.com/TvhgJjdFuN— Seattle Kraken PR (@SeattleKrakenPR) November 18, 2022
Grubauer has been out of the lineup since Oct. 21 due to a lower-body injury. The question for the Kraken will be, will Grubauer get his starting job back? There are two problems. One, he got off to a horrible start this season with a 3.77 GAA and .860 save percentage in four games. Sure, that’s a small sample size, but Grubauer wasn’t much more impressive last season with a 3.16 GAA and .889 save percentage in 55 games. Those numbers would put a lesser goalie in the AHL.
The other problem would be Martin Jones. He has a 2.33 GAA and a .912 save percentage this season. It might be hard to justify to your players if you start Grubauer over Jones.
