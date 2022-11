Phoenix Suns vs. Miami Heat Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 11/14/2022 Time: 07:30 PM Venue: Ftx Arena

Spread Total Moneyline Phoenix Suns Open +1.5 -110 O 215 -110 +102 Current +2 -112 215 -110 +106 Miami Heat Open -1.5 -110 U 215 -110 -120 Current -2 -110 215 -110 -124

Phoenix Suns Projected Lineups: 1. SG Devin Booker 26.7 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists 2. C Deandre Ayton 14.5 Points, 7.3 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists 3. PG Chris Paul 9.5 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 9.4 Assists 4. SF Mikal Bridges 15.7 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists 5. SF Torrey Craig 5.8 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists 6. PG Cameron Payne 12.1 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists Miami Heat 1. SF Jimmy Butler 22.1 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 6.1 Assists 2. C Bam Adebayo 18.2 Points, 9.1 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists 3. SG Tyler Herro 19.6 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists 4. PG Kyle Lowry 13.0 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists 5. SG Max Strus 15.5 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists 6. PF Caleb Martin 8.1 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists

Phoenix Suns DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Fri, Nov 11 ORL -7.5 214.5 114-97 Wed, Nov 09 MIN +1.5 224.0 129-117 Mon, Nov 07 PHI -1.0 216.0 100-88 Sat, Nov 05 POR -11.0 215.5 102-82 Fri, Nov 04 POR -12.0 218.0 108-106 Last 5 Against The Spread: Miami Heat DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Sat, Nov 12 CHA -8.0 214.5 132-115 Thu, Nov 10 CHA -11.0 212.5 117-112 Mon, Nov 07 POR -5.5 216.5 110-107 Fri, Nov 04 IND -3.0 225.5 101-99 Wed, Nov 02 SAC -4.5 220.5 110-107

The Phoenix Suns are 2-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Miami Heat on the road since the start of 2020/2021

The Phoenix Suns are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Miami Heat since the start of 2020/2021

The Phoenix Suns have covered in their last 4 games vs. the Miami Heat off two or more days rest

The Phoenix Suns have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Miami Heat on the road off two or more days rest Betting Insights:

