Raiders’ Josh Jacobs Has Career Day At Expense Of Seahawks Bettors Las Vegas has an interesting decision this offseason by Jason Ounpraseuth Just now

Josh McDaniels appeared to seek out new ways to lose Sunday, but luckily for the Raiders, Josh Jacobs was him.

Las Vegas made questionable fourth-down decisions and lacked aggression down the stretch, but its Pro Bowl running back scored a game-winning 86-yard touchdown in overtime to beat the Seahawks in Seattle, 40-34. The win was the Raiders’ second straight in an overtime period.

Jacobs finished the day with 33 carries for 229 rushing yards and two touchdowns to go along with six receptions for 74 receiving yards, which tied for the team-lead with Davante Adams.

The carries, rushing yards, receptions and receiving yards were career-highs for the fourth-year running back, as well as his 179 yards after contact, according to Next Gen Stats. Jacobs leads the NFL with 1,159 rushing yards and 932 yards after contact after Week 12.

The overtime game-winner was a dagger to Seahawks bettors. Prior to kickoff, 70% of bets and 73% of the handle were on Seattle to cover as four-point favorites, and 75% of bets and 68% of the handle were on the Seattle moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The remaining Las Vegas bettors had the Raiders moneyline at +160, meaning a $100 bet would have paid out $260.

Someone else who could get paid off huge is Jacobs. The 24-year-old is a free agent after this season, and if Las Vegas doesn’t pay him, someone will.

As for the Raiders, they are 4-7 after Week 12, which is three games behind the Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Jets for the final AFC wild card spots and good for third in their division thanks to the Denver Broncos. Week 13 will be a big one for playoff positioning as Las Vegas take on its AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13.