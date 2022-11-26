Raiders' Josh Jacobs Questionable vs. Seahawks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Josh Jacobs is listed as questionable to play Sunday for the Las Vegas Raiders, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders’ official website reports.

Jacobs is dealing with a calf injury that saw him only able to practice Friday in a limited fashion. This is somewhat concerning as he was able to practice in full on Wednesday and Thursday before the limited session Friday. This would seem to indicate that Jacobs suffered the injury during practice Thursday. If Jacobs cannot play Sunday, then Ameer Abdullah, Brandon Bolden, and Zamir White could all see larger-than-normal roles versus the Seattle Seahawks. The Raiders will need to string together a bunch of wins to make this season interesting down the stretch.