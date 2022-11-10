Raiders Place Star TE Darren Waller (Hamstring) on IR

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Las Vegas Raiders have placed star tight end Darren Waller on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. He will miss at least the next four games.

Waller has not played since Week 5 and is said to have aggravated the injury after practicing in a limited fashion on Wednesday. It’s a significant blow to a Raiders passing attack that has received minimal production outside of superstar wideout Davante Adams. Inking a new three-year, $51 million extension this past offseason, Waller has tallied 16 receptions for 175 yards and one touchdown across five games in 2022.

Las Vegas will re-evaluate Waller in a month with the hopes he can make a potential late-season return. In the meantime, backup Foster Moreau will continue to serve as the Raiders’ number one tight end and could be a decent option for those fantasy owners struggling to find meaningful production at the position. 

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Raiders as -5.5 home favorites on the spread and -260 on the moneyline for Week 10 versus the Indianapolis Colts.

