Raiders WR Davante Adams Questionable for Sunday vs. Broncos by SportsGrid November 18

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (abdomen) is questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, per Field Yates of ESPN.

Raiders WR Davante Adams was a limited participant in practice all week due to an abdomen injury and is questionable to play Sunday against the Broncos. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 18, 2022

Adams should be fine to go and if he does, he’ll be dealt potentially his toughest matchup yet. Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II will await on Sunday as one of the top cornerbacks in the league who has shut down most receivers in his path. That should be a must-see matchup this weekend as those two go head-to-head.

In 2022, Adams has made 57 receptions on 99 targets for 784 yards and eight touchdowns in nine starts. In the possible situation that the five-time Pro Bowler is unable to go, expect Mack Hollins and Foster Moreau to be the biggest beneficiaries of his absence.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos Odds

The Las Vegas Raiders are currently 2.5-point underdogs against the Denver Broncos on Sunday with the total set at 41.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.