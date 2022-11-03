Rams RB Cam Akers to Practice Thursday by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, disgruntled Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers is expected to practice with the team on Thursday.

Update: Cam Akers is expected to return to practice today, another step towards his return to action for the #Rams. https://t.co/tkjJDnDIvt — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 3, 2022

It’s a surprising development after Akers was sent home by the Rams due to “philosophical and football-related differences” with head coach Sean McVay and has been a healthy scratch the past two games.

LA reportedly turned down multiple trade offers for the 23-year-old at the trade deadline, indicating that Akers’ time as a Ram may not be through just yet.

That said, McVay, who was “encouraged” by his recent conversation with Akers, did not rule out the possibility of releasing the former second-round pick.

“That’s a possibility, but like I said, I think the first option is weigh some of the different things that we put out on the table in terms of what it could potentially look like, let’s address how we got here and, and where my responsibility falls within the framework of those types of things, and see what’s next,” said McVay.

The Rams’ rushing attack has struggled mightily in 2022, ranking 31st in yards per game (68.4).

Perhaps Akers is afforded one last opportunity to make an impact.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Rams as +3 road underdogs on the spread and +124 on the moneyline for Week 9’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.