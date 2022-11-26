Rams Yet to Announce Starting Quarterback for Sunday vs. Chiefs by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Los Angeles Rams have you to announce a starting quarterback for their game Sunday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Sean McVay says "you'll see on Sunday" whether QB Bryce Perkins starts.

However, he also confirms that Perkins has gotten the No. 1 reps this week. John Wolford has been limited this week (neck). — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 25, 2022

We know that it won’t be Matthew Stafford who is out due to a concussion. We assumed it would be John Wolford as long as he had recovered from his neck injury, but coach Sean McVay stated Friday that Bryce Perkins might get the start. Wolford is not on the injury report, so he is healthy enough to play, but perhaps McVay is just trying to keep the Kansas City Chiefs guessing. If the Rams do not announce a starter, then the Chiefs would have to prepare for the possibility of either or both quarterbacks playing.