Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins to Return to Practice This Week by SportsGrid 43 minutes ago

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) will return to team practice this week, per the team’s Twitter.

"J.K. will practice this week to some degree." pic.twitter.com/D9Bvg4NOjp — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 28, 2022

Dobbins has struggled to stay on the field this season, and it’s worth noting that he is still just 15 months removed from his ACL tear before the start of last season. Head coach John Harbaugh didn’t sound like he’d commit to Dobbins’s status for Sunday, but getting him back out on the practice field is a trend in the right direction. This will be something to keep an eye on as the week progresses.

In 2022, Dobbins has 35 rushes for 123 yards and a rushing touchdown in four starts. He has also made six receptions for 39 yards and a receiving touchdown on the season.

Denver Broncos vs. Baltimore Ravens Odds

The Baltimore Ravens are 8.5-point favorites against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, with the total set at 38.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.