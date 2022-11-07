Ravens-Saints Betting Preview: Three Bets For ‘Monday Night Football’ Lamar Jackson is ready to show out on the big stage by Travis Thomas 4 minutes ago

With Week 9 of the NFL regular season nearly complete, let’s try to finish strong with Monday’s matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens.

Here are three bets to make for this “Monday Night Football” clash between two teams vying for playoff positioning. Let’s start with the moneyline.

Ravens moneyline (-125, DraftKings Sportsbook)

The Ravens come into Monday’s game rolling after two wins in a row against the Browns and Buccaneers. They currently sit atop the NFC North division and have a much-needed bye week coming up next week. Once the Ravens come out of the bye, their schedule softens considerably. I think Baltimore is on a roll and it will continue for many more weeks to come. The Saints blanked the Raiders last week 24-0 in their best performance of the season. Stud running back Alvin Kamara had three touchdowns with two coming from in the passing game. Although both teams come into this game with some momentum, only one can win it. I believe this is a coin-flip type of game in the Superdome and Lamar Jackson will make a clutch splash play to win it for Baltimore. So, I’m betting the Ravens on the moneyline at -125 available on DraftKings.

Under 46.5 (-110, DraftKings)

The Ravens will run the ball by committee featuring Lamar Jackson and the Saints will counter with Kamara. Both guys are absolute superstars, but in the end, I don’t think either of them has enough help from the supporting cast to score many points. The Ravens are without most of their weapons offensively, including Jackson’s top target mark Andrews due to injuries. Andy Dalton had a clean sheet last week in the win against the Raiders with no interceptions or sacks. He also threw two touchdowns and has six TDs in his last two starts. Although he’s hot lately, Dalton will face a tougher test against a Ravens defense that now features newly acquired Roquan Smith making his debut. Give me The Under 46.5 Total Points at -110 on DraftKings.

Lamar Jackson anytime touchdown (+135, DraftKings)

My last bet for Monday’s game is for Jackson to be his usual spectacular self. In addition to continuing to improve from throwing from the pocket every year, Jackson is the Ravens’ leading rusher this season as well. The only chance at winning the Ravens have every week is for Jackson to continue to wow us with his dual threat ability. Last week the game plan for the Buccaneers against the Ravens was to keep Lamar in the pocket. He was able to still be successful while putting up a season high for passing attempts. He also had moments where he made big plays with his legs. Lamar will dazzle on the ground and through the air yet again. That’s why I’m betting on him for an anytime touchdown at +135 available on DraftKings.