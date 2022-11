Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/11

Date: 11/11/2022 Time: 10:30 PM Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Sacramento Kings Open -2 -110 O 226.5 -110 +110 Current -3 -112 229.5 -110 +128 Los Angeles Lakers Open +2 -110 U 226.5 -110 -130 Current +3 -110 226.5 -110 -152

Sacramento Kings Projected Lineups: 1. C Domantas Sabonis 16.8 Points, 10.4 Rebounds, 6.1 Assists 2. PG DeAaron Fox 25.2 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists 3. SG Malik Monk 12.2 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists 4. SG Kevin Huerter 16.6 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists 5. SF Harrison Barnes 10.9 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists 6. PF Keegan Murray 13.0 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists Los Angeles Lakers 1. C Anthony Davis 23.0 Points, 10.2 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists 2. PG Russell Westbrook 16.1 Points, 5.6 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists 3. SG Lonnie Walker IV 15.3 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists 4. PG Patrick Beverley 4.9 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists 5. SF Troy Brown Jr. 10.3 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists 6. PF Wenyen Gabriel 3.9 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists

Sacramento Kings DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Wed, Nov 09 CLE +4.0 228.5 127-120 Mon, Nov 07 GS +8.0 236.0 116-113 Sat, Nov 05 ORL -4.5 228.5 126-123 Wed, Nov 02 MIA +4.5 220.5 110-107 Mon, Oct 31 CHA -4.0 231.5 115-108 Last 5 Against The Spread: Los Angeles Lakers DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Wed, Nov 09 LAC +3.5 220.0 114-101 Mon, Nov 07 UTA +7.0 224.5 139-116 Sun, Nov 06 CLE +5.5 222.0 114-100 Fri, Nov 04 UTA -4.0 228.5 130-116 Wed, Nov 02 NO +3.0 230.5 120-117