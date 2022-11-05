Saints' Jarvis Landry is Questionable vs. Ravens Monday by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Jarvis Landry may be able to return to the New Orleans Saints on Monday, the Saints’ official website reports.

The former Brown has missed the last four games due to an ankle injury, and the team is hoping he can return Monday night versus the Baltimore Ravens. The Saints will have a better idea about his availability after practice Saturday.

Landry would be a welcome addition to the receiving corps at any time, especially this week after it was announced that Michael Thomas would be lost for the season due to needing toe surgery.

In four games for the Saints this season, Landry has 15 receptions for 168 yards and has yet to score a touchdown.