SuperContest NFL Picks: Fade Justin Fields After Historic Game

'Chicken Dinner' is NESN's entry in the contest by Sam Panayotovich and Mike Cole

Team NESN is taking part in the historic Las Vegas Westgate SuperContest this season.

Betting analyst Sam Panayotovich and digital content editor Mike Cole are teaming up to pick five weekly NFL games against the point spread. Each winning selection receives one point and ties earn a half-point. The guys went 3-2 last week and are currently tied for 92nd place out of 1,597 entries.

The betting lines are released every Wednesday and selections are due by Saturday afternoon.

Week 10 #SuperContest and #SuperContestGold lines 🏈



Be sure to get your picks in by 11:59 pm this Saturday (11/12). Mobile Picks must be in by 9 pm Saturday (11/12). pic.twitter.com/daqJKLKiDo — SuperBook Nevada (@SuperBookNV) November 10, 2022

Here are Sam’s and Mike’s picks for Week 10 of the SuperContest:

Detroit Lions +2.5 at Chicago Bears

SP: After the best game of Justin Fields’ career, everybody and their mother is running to the window to bet the Bears in this spot. The ironic part is that even with Fields rushing for the most single-game yards ever, Chicago still lost. The “Monsters of the Midway” can’t stop a nosebleed without Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn and there’s no way I’m laying points — even against the Lions.

Cleveland Browns +3.5 at Miami Dolphins

MC: The Dolphins continue to play with their food. Miami has six wins this season and all but one of them were by a touchdown or less, including four of those by four points or less. The combination of a surprisingly explosive Cleveland offense against Miami’s listless defense should at least keep the backdoor open, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Browns win outright.

Tennessee Titans -2.5 vs. Denver Broncos

MC: We think we’re getting the right part of this number that has oscillated between 2.5 and 3 this week. It looks like the number eventually will close at Titans -3, so getting inside that field goal helps a lot. Mike Vrabel’s defense has quietly been one of the best in the NFL and has really bounced back from the Week 2 nightmare in Buffalo. The Titans haven’t allowed more than 20 points in more than a month, and they also have a big coaching advantage here, too.

Indianapolis Colts +6 at Las Vegas Raiders

SP: This is a really good number considering that the betting market has already moved from Colts +6 to +4.5 at multiple American sportsbooks. But at the end of the day, this is another wonderful opportunity to bet against Josh McDaniels. That guy stinks. In his last 30 games as a head coach, McDaniels-led teams are 7-23 straight up. And the Raiders are laying almost a touchdown here? Lol.

Washington Commanders +11 at Philadelphia Eagles

SP: If Washington’s defensive line can slow the run, this game will be a lot closer than people think. Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke has been a surprisingly nice bolt of energy for an offense with pretty underrated wide receivers. It’s always tough to lay this many points inside the division and if Jalen Hurts experiences any adversity at all, it’ll be difficult for the Eagles to win by double digits.

SUPERCONTEST RECORD: (28-16-1, 28.5 points)

