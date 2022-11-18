SuperContest NFL Picks: Jets Decent Bet Vs. Patriots In Foxboro 'Chicken Dinner' is NESN's entry in the contest by Sam Panayotovich and Mike Cole 30 minutes ago

Team NESN is taking part in the historic Las Vegas Westgate SuperContest this season.

Betting analyst Sam Panayotovich and digital content editor Mike Cole are teaming up to pick five weekly NFL games against the point spread. Each winning selection receives one point and ties earn a half-point. The guys went 4-1 last week and are currently tied for 34th place out of 1,597 entries.

The betting lines are released every Wednesday and selections are due by Saturday afternoon.

Here are Sam’s and Mike’s picks for Week 11 of the SuperContest:

New York Jets +3.5 at New England Patriots

SP: This won’t be a popular bet in this neck of the woods. But it’s crazy to me that the Patriots were a 2.5-point favorite at New York and now they’re only -3.5 at home? It doesn’t even make sense. The Jets are one of the best cover teams in the league (6-3 ATS) and if you can stomach Zach Wilson’s struggles against Bill Belichick, this line is just a little too steep. I’m happy to bet the underdog in a game that could be 20-17 or 17-16 either way.

Los Angeles Rams +4.5 at New Orleans Saints

MC: The Rams are in a bad way, and the loss of Cooper Kupp is a big one … but this just feels like way too many points for a Saints team that doesn’t do anything well to be laying at home. New Orleans is sticking with Andy Dalton for some reason, and he’s almost certainly going to give one (or two) to a Rams defense that should be licking its chops against an offensive line potentially down three starters.

Arizona Cardinals +8 vs. San Francisco 49ers

SP: Ready to take the points? It’s no secret Arizona has been much better against the number away from home and this should be a tight game inside the division. It’s also worth noting that San Francisco has been a public darling since the acquisition of Christian McCaffrey, so Niners spreads will be a little bloated going forward. I think the combination of Kyler Murray and Nuk Hopkins can keep this one interesting.

New York Giants -3 vs. Detroit Lions

SP: The Lions have been overvalued in the market since “Hard Knocks” hit the airwaves. And the Giants still get no respect despite a league-best 7-2 record against the spread. There aren’t many coaching mismatches bigger than Brian Daboll against Dan Campbell and you have to imagine Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will dial up Saquon Barkley runs all game long against a disastrous Detroit run defense. Lay the points.

Chicago Bears +3 at Atlanta Falcons

MC: Over the last two weeks, we’ve seen the Bears offense light up Detroit and Miami defenses. Both of those teams have bad defenses, but Atlanta’s might be even worse. The Bears keep playing low, high-scoring games, and this weekend should be no different in what’s a bit of a homecoming for Justin Fields.

SUPERCONTEST RECORD: (32-16-1, 32.5 points)

