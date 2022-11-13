Texans' Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins Active vs. Giants by SportsGrid 6 minutes ago

The Houston Texans will have their full complement of wide receivers available when they take on the New York Giants. DJ Bien-Aime reports that Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins are active in Week 10.

Cooks has been the primary target in the passing game but missed last week’s contest against the Philadelphia Eagles. Nevertheless, the 29-year-old leads the team in targets, receptions, and receiving yards while finding the endzone just once this season.

Collins last took to the field in Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders but has also been a fixture on offense. The second-year wideout has amassed the second-most receiving yards despite playing in just six games.

The Texans remain the worst team in the NFL, with just one win in eight contests. They enter Sunday’s matchup against the 6-2 Giants as +5.5 road dogs, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook. Still, they are drawing a significant amount of action, with the price shifting to -115 to back the Texans against the spread.