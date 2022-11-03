Texans WR Brandin Cooks Will Not Play Thursday vs. Eagles by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Houston Texans will be forced to take the field Thursday, minus their top option in the passing game. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Texans wideout Brandin Cooks will not play against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.

Texans’ WR Brandin Cooks will not play tonight vs. the Eagles, per ESPN’s @WerderEdESPN. Cooks has missed practice for what the team has described as personal reasons. He had hoped to be traded to a playoff contender. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 3, 2022

The news follows a previous report in which Cooks’s status was said to be ‘up in the air.’ While Cooks was listed as questionable with a wrist injury, his absence likely stems from his displeasure about not being dealt by Houston at Tuesday’s trade deadline.

The 29-year-old posted a cryptic message on his Twitter account Tuesday that was seemingly aimed at the Texans organization:

“Don’t take a man’s kindness for granted. Covered for the lies for too long, those days are done. Crossed the line with playing with my career,” Cooks wrote.

With fellow receiver Nico Collins already ruled out due to a groin injury, Phillip Dorsett could operate as Houston’s number-one wideout. Alas, fantasy players should ultimately expect a heavy dose of running back Dameon Pierce versus an Eagles’ defense that’s surrendering 114.7 rush yards per game, 15th in the NFL.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Texans as +14 point home underdogs on the spread and +570 on the moneyline.