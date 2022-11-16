Titans-Packers: How to Watch, Stream & Bet 'Thursday Night Football' by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Green Bay Packers will be looking to string together multiple victories in a row when they play host to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers completed a fourth-quarter comeback against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, winning the game in overtime. Meanwhile, the Titans defeated the Denver Broncos.

Mike Vrabel’s squad leads the AFC South, while the Packers are on the outside of the playoff picture looking in.

Regardless of where these teams stand, this has the potential to be one of the better early island games on tap this year.

When and Where is Titans-Packers?

Titans: 6-3 | Packers: 4-6

Date: November 17, 2022 | Kick-Off: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin | Stadium: Lambeau Field

How to Watch Titans-Packers?

TV: NBC, Amazon Prime | Live Stream: Amazon Prime/NBC

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung, Terry McAulay

How to Bet Titans-Packers

Moneyline: Titans (+142) | Packers (-168)

Spread: Titans +3 (-102) | Packers -3 (-120)

Total: 41 (O-110, U-110)

To say it’s been a weird season for the Packers would be an understatement. Losses against the Washington Commanders, Detroit Lions, and New York Giants are uncharacteristic of Green Bay, which has put them in a hole that will be difficult to get out of if they have hopes of salvaging their small playoff dreams.

On the other hand, things didn’t start perfectly for the Titans. Still, they’ve continued to look better each week and more like the team that was the number-one seed in the AFC last season. Led by a strong defense and rushing attack, the Titans could present an interesting challenge for the Packers in this matchup. However, the Titans don’t play from behind well, so they’ll have to keep things tight in the first half against a Green Bay team that is trying to build off a strong aerial performance against Dallas.

Titans: Randy Bullock, K (DNP), Bud Dupree, OLB (DNP), Lonnie Johnson, DB (DNP), Ben Jones, C (DNP)

Packers: David Bakhtiari, OT (DNP), De’Vondre Campbell, ILB (DNP), Romeo Doubs, WR (DNP), Elgton Jenkins, OT (DNP)