Titans QB Ryan Tannehill Game-Time Decision vs. Chiefs by SportsGrid 45 minutes ago

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) will be a game-time decision on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, per Sam Phalen of AtoZ Sports.

#Titans QB Ryan Tannehill will be listed as questionable for Sunday in KC.



Game time decision, per Vrabel. — Sam Phalen (@Sam_Phalen) November 4, 2022

Tannehill missed another practice on Friday, and his availability looks like it will come down to the wire for Sunday’s contest against the Chiefs. If he cannot go, Malik Willis will get his second career NFL start following Sunday’s debut in a win against the Houston Texans. Willis was not relied upon much, completing just six of ten passes for 55 yards and an interception, including just one pass attempt in the entire second half. If he starts against Kansas City, he’ll have to do more than that to pull off a monster upset.

In 2022, Tannehill has completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 1,097 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions in six starts.

Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs Odds

The Tennessee Titans are 11.5-point underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, with the total set at 45.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.