Titans RB Derrick Henry: 'I'll be Out There on Sunday' by SportsGrid 14 minutes ago

Fresh off rumbling for 219 yards last week against the Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry was a surprise limited participant during Wednesday’s practice with a foot injury. The news was particularly noteworthy after Henry missed the second half of last season due to a Jones Fracture.

However, if the 28-year-old’s comments are any indication, it appears Titans fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

“My foot is fine. There’s nothing wrong,” said Henry. “I’ll be out there on Sunday playing. There’s nothing to panic about. There’s nothing wrong with my foot â right or left.”

While Henry is the engine that drives Tennessee’s offense, his availability for Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs is even more critical as starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill is in danger of missing a second straight contest with an ankle injury. Rookie Malik Willis started in Houston, attempting all of ten passes for 55 yards. One should expect a similar run-heavy approach come Sunday in an effort to keep Patrick Mahomes and company off the field.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Titans as +12.5 road underdogs on the spread and +480 on the moneyline.