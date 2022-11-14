Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/14
Date: 11/14/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Toronto Raptors  Open -4   -112   O 220   -110   -150  
 Current -4.5   -106   219.5   -110   -186  
Detroit Pistons  Open +4   -108   U 220   -110   +178  
 Current +4.5   -114     219.5   -110   +156  
Projected Lineups:

Toronto Raptors

1. SF  Scottie Barnes   13.8 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists
2. SF  OG Anunoby   17.2 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
3. PF  Chris Boucher   11.4 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
4. PG  Malachi Flynn   5.6 Points, 1.0 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
5. SF  Otto Porter Jr.   6.3 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
6. PF  Thaddeus Young   3.4 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists

 

Detroit Pistons

1. PG  Jaden Ivey   15.8 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
2. C  Isaiah Stewart   12.2 Points, 9.7 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
3. PF  Bojan Bogdanovic   20.3 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
4. SF  Saddiq Bey   16.1 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
5. PG  Killian Hayes   5.3 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
6. SG  Alec Burks   17.0 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Toronto Raptors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Nov 12 IND +2.5 229.0 118-104
Fri, Nov 11 OKC -5.0 219.5 132-113
Wed, Nov 09 HOU -10.0 224.5 116-109
Mon, Nov 07 CHI +2.5 221.0 111-97
Sun, Nov 06 CHI -4.0 220.0 113-104

 

Detroit Pistons

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Nov 12 BOS +8.0 225.0 117-108
Fri, Nov 11 NY +9.5 224.0 121-112
Wed, Nov 09 BOS +13.5 226.0 128-112
Mon, Nov 07 OKC +2.0 223.5 112-103
Fri, Nov 04 CLE +3.5 216.0 112-88
Betting Insights:
  • The Detroit Pistons are 6-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Toronto Raptors since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Detroit Pistons are 3-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Toronto Raptors at home since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Detroit Pistons have covered in their last 4 games vs. the Toronto Raptors off two or more days rest
  • The Detroit Pistons have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Toronto Raptors at home off two or more days rest
