Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 11/14/2022 Time: 07:00 PM Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Toronto Raptors Open -4 -112 O 220 -110 -150 Current -4.5 -106 219.5 -110 -186 Detroit Pistons Open +4 -108 U 220 -110 +178 Current +4.5 -114 219.5 -110 +156

Toronto Raptors Projected Lineups: 1. SF Scottie Barnes 13.8 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists 2. SF OG Anunoby 17.2 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists 3. PF Chris Boucher 11.4 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists 4. PG Malachi Flynn 5.6 Points, 1.0 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists 5. SF Otto Porter Jr. 6.3 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists 6. PF Thaddeus Young 3.4 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists Detroit Pistons 1. PG Jaden Ivey 15.8 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists 2. C Isaiah Stewart 12.2 Points, 9.7 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists 3. PF Bojan Bogdanovic 20.3 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists 4. SF Saddiq Bey 16.1 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists 5. PG Killian Hayes 5.3 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists 6. SG Alec Burks 17.0 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

Toronto Raptors DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Sat, Nov 12 IND +2.5 229.0 118-104 Fri, Nov 11 OKC -5.0 219.5 132-113 Wed, Nov 09 HOU -10.0 224.5 116-109 Mon, Nov 07 CHI +2.5 221.0 111-97 Sun, Nov 06 CHI -4.0 220.0 113-104 Last 5 Against The Spread: Detroit Pistons DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Sat, Nov 12 BOS +8.0 225.0 117-108 Fri, Nov 11 NY +9.5 224.0 121-112 Wed, Nov 09 BOS +13.5 226.0 128-112 Mon, Nov 07 OKC +2.0 223.5 112-103 Fri, Nov 04 CLE +3.5 216.0 112-88

The Detroit Pistons are 6-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Toronto Raptors since the start of 2020/2021

The Detroit Pistons are 3-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Toronto Raptors at home since the start of 2020/2021

The Detroit Pistons have covered in their last 4 games vs. the Toronto Raptors off two or more days rest

The Detroit Pistons have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Toronto Raptors at home off two or more days rest Betting Insights:

