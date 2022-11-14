Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Date: 11/14/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Toronto Raptors
|Open
|-4
|-112
|O 220
|-110
|-150
|Current
|-4.5
|-106
|219.5
|-110
|-186
|Detroit Pistons
|Open
|+4
|-108
|U 220
|-110
|+178
|Current
|+4.5
|-114
|219.5
|-110
|+156
Projected Lineups:
Toronto Raptors
|1.
|SF
|Scottie Barnes
|13.8 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists
|2.
|SF
|OG Anunoby
|17.2 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
|3.
|PF
|Chris Boucher
|11.4 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
|4.
|PG
|Malachi Flynn
|5.6 Points, 1.0 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
|5.
|SF
|Otto Porter Jr.
|6.3 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
|6.
|PF
|Thaddeus Young
|3.4 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
Detroit Pistons
|1.
|PG
|Jaden Ivey
|15.8 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
|2.
|C
|Isaiah Stewart
|12.2 Points, 9.7 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
|3.
|PF
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|20.3 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Saddiq Bey
|16.1 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
|5.
|PG
|Killian Hayes
|5.3 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
|6.
|SG
|Alec Burks
|17.0 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Toronto Raptors
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Sat, Nov 12
|IND
|+2.5
|229.0
|118-104
|Fri, Nov 11
|OKC
|-5.0
|219.5
|132-113
|Wed, Nov 09
|HOU
|-10.0
|224.5
|116-109
|Mon, Nov 07
|CHI
|+2.5
|221.0
|111-97
|Sun, Nov 06
|CHI
|-4.0
|220.0
|113-104
Detroit Pistons
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Sat, Nov 12
|BOS
|+8.0
|225.0
|117-108
|Fri, Nov 11
|NY
|+9.5
|224.0
|121-112
|Wed, Nov 09
|BOS
|+13.5
|226.0
|128-112
|Mon, Nov 07
|OKC
|+2.0
|223.5
|112-103
|Fri, Nov 04
|CLE
|+3.5
|216.0
|112-88
Betting Insights:
- The Detroit Pistons are 6-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Toronto Raptors since the start of 2020/2021
- The Detroit Pistons are 3-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Toronto Raptors at home since the start of 2020/2021
- The Detroit Pistons have covered in their last 4 games vs. the Toronto Raptors off two or more days rest
- The Detroit Pistons have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Toronto Raptors at home off two or more days rest