Trevor Siemian Will Start in Place of Injured Justin Fields by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The shoulder injury that Justin Fields suffered last week against the Atlanta Falcons will keep him out against the New York Jets on Sunday. It is believed the Chicago Bears quarterback dislocated his shoulder in Week 11, leaving little chance that he would be able to play against the Jets.

Fields’ absence means Trevor Siemian will start under center in Week 12. Siemian has attempted just one pass this season, a five-yard completion in Week 8’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Otherwise, the former seventh-round draft pick hasn’t started since last year with the New Orleans Saints and hasn’t won a start since 2017.

The Bears amplified their run plays following Fields’ shoulder injury last week. Chicago ran the ball 62.1% of the time, above their regular season average of 59.5%. Consequently, it may be prudent to expect an increased workload from David Montgomery.

As expected, bettors are piling on the Jets ahead of kickoff. The Bears are listed as +6.5 underdogs, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.