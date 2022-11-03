What Are Clemson's Current National Championship Odds? by SportsGrid 54 minutes ago

It was no secret that the Clemson Tigers had a down year in 2021, but they’re right back in the thick of the College Football Playoff picture entering November. Dabo Swinney’s club has looked impressive at times but concerning at others, which pretty much summarizes the gripes that some people have with them being the fourth-ranked team in the country.

2022 Results

Date Opponent Score Sept. 5 at Georgia Tech 41-10 Sept. 10 vs. Furman 35-12 Sept. 17 vs. LA Tech 48-20 Sept. 24 at Wake Forest 51-45 Oct. 1 vs. NC State 30-20 Oct. 8 at Boston College 31-3 Oct. 15 at Florida State 34-28 Oct. 22 vs. Syracuse 27-21

2022 Record: 8-0

It hasn’t been the most challenging schedule through eight games for the Clemson Tigers. Still, being undefeated is impressive, even if the team hasn’t always looked great. Quarterback drama has been where the headlines have gone of late after DJ Uiagalelei was benched in favor of Cade Klubnik against Syracuse, which helped the Tigers come from behind and stay undefeated. Even with Klubnik coming to the rescue, Uiagalelei will be the QB1 for the Tigers’ big date with Notre Dame this weekend.

Clemson’s victory over Syracuse is one of their top wins this year, but it’s not that impressive in the grand scheme. Tight victories over ranked opponents like NC State and Wake Forest have been the teams calling card this season, but it’s hard to get passionate about those wins if you’re on the College Football Playoff Committee. At the end of the day, you can only beat who’s on your schedule, and the Tigers have done that, which has their eyes set on returning to the CFB Playoff.

What’s troubling about this team is that it’s hard to pin down their most significant strength. Maybe it’s how well-balanced they are, but we could also be grasping at straws.

In the Polls/CFP Rankings

Poll This Week Last Week CFP Rankings 4 N/A AP Top 25 5 5 Coaches Poll 5 5

The season’s first College Football Playoff Rankings had the Tigers sitting as the number four-ranked team in the country. Don’t you love it when people are already up and arms about rankings debates in early November? Sure, you can make a case for other teams to be in the position the Tigers are in, but these things always find a way of sorting themselves out when all is said and done.

College Football National Championship Winner Odds (+1600)

At +1600 on the FanDuel Sportsbook, the Clemson Tigers sit in a tie with Michigan for the fifth-highest odds to win the National Championship. It’s not a surprise to see the Tigers with these odds, clearly in a tier behind the likes of Ohio State (+200), Georgia (+200), and Alabama (+300).

ACC Conference Winner Odds (-600)

It’s understandable why an undefeated Clemson team is listed as a big favorite to take home the ACC at -600. Still, there hasn’t been much competition along the way for the Tigers, but that doesn’t matter when looking at how they stack up against the rest of their conference.

The Remaining Schedule

Nov. 5 at Notre Dame Nov. 12 vs. Louisville Nov. 19 vs. Miami Nov. 26 vs. South Carolina

The biggest remaining test for Clemson will come this week against Notre Dame on the road. A date in the ACC Championship is likely on the horizon for the Tigers, which should be a test against their likely opponent in North Carolina.

This Week: at Notre Dame (-3.5)

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have been this year’s version of a Jekyll and Hyde team. They played Ohio State tight early but lost to Marshall the following week. In addition, they defeated a ranked Syracuse team but lost to Stanford. It’s hard to get a read on what they’re capable of, but the Tigers will enter this matchup as slight road favorites in what should be a great atmosphere.