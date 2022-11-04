What Are LSU's Current National Championship Odds? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Entering the season, there wasn’t an expectation that LSU would contend for a National Title, but they’ve kept themselves in the conversation.

It will still take some significant victories and a little help along the way, but the Tigers aren’t dead yet.

2022 Results

Date Opponent Score Sept. 4 vs. Florida State 24-23 Sept. 10 vs. Southern U 65-17 Sept. 17 vs. Mississippi State 31-16 Sept. 24 vs. New Mexico 38-0 Oct. 1 at Auburn 21-17 Oct. 8 vs. Tennessee 40-13 Oct. 15 at Florida 45-35 Oct. 22 vs. Ole Miss 45-20

2022 Record: 6-2

It’s not often you can say that a two-loss team has a chance to make the College Football Playoff, but if things break properly for the LSU Tigers, that’s in the realm of possibility. The Tigers already suffered a Week 1 defeat at home to the Florida State Seminoles while also getting their lunch money taken on October 8 when they hosted Tennessee. If the Tigers had survived their opener against the Seminoles, we’d likely have a much different conversation.

It’s hard to give the Tigers too much flack for falling to Tennessee by 27 points, but it raises the question of whether they can compete with some of the country’s top teams.

A road victory in the harsh environment of Florida stands out, even if this version of the Gators isn’t a powerhouse. The most impressive win on LSU’s resume has to be their defeat of Ole Miss by 25 points, which is likely why they sit as the final team in the top ten.

In the Polls/CFP Rankings

Poll This Week Last Week CFP Rankings 10 N/A AP Top 25 15 15 Coaches Poll 17 20

The season’s first College Football Playoff Rankings had the Tigers ranked as the number ten team in the country. The consensus from the committee differs from that of the coaches and the Associated Press, which is interesting to note. A win over Alabama would go a long way in convincing people that LSU deserves to be in its current standing.

College Football National Championship Winner Odds (+25000)

At +25000 on the FanDuel Sportsbook, the LSU Tigers sit alone with the fourteenth-best odds to win the National Championship. The path that the Tigers have moving forward is reasonably straightforward. They have to beat Alabama this weekend, in addition to qualifying for the SEC Championship and knocking off the winner of Tennessee-Georgia.

SEC Conference Winner Odds (+3000)

As things stand, the LSU Tigers are a longshot to win the SEC, but they aren’t dead in the water. A victory on Saturday against Alabama would put the team in the running to play for the SEC Championship, but even if they somehow manage that feat, going up against Georgia or Tennessee in that game would be no easy task, hence their long odds.

The Remaining Schedule

Nov. 5 vs. Alabama Nov. 12 at Arkansas Nov. 19 vs. UAB Nov. 26 at Texas A&M

LSU-Alabama is always one of the most fun matchups in College Football, and there’s a ton of hype surrounding this matchup on Saturday. The next three games after this weekend should have LSU as favorites, but they know the important test that lies ahead of them this weekend has the potential to make or break their season.

This Week: vs. Alabama (+13.5)

It’s a simple formula the rest of the way for the Tigers, and it starts on Saturday when they play host to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Whether you want to call Tennessee or Alabama the Tigers’ most challenging opponent doesn’t matter; what does is that this team needs to find a way to pull off the upset in this rivalry clash.