What Are Michigan's Current National Championship Odds?

The 2021 season was a pivotal one in the Jim Harbaugh era. It started with many calling for his ouster. The Michigan Wolverines responded with their first win over Ohio State since 2011, their first Big Ten title since 2004, and their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance.

2022 Results

Date Opponent Score Sept. 3 vs. Colorado State 51-7 Sept. 10 vs. Hawai’i 56-10 Sept. 17 vs. Uconn 59-0 Sept. 24 vs. Maryland 34-27 Oct. 1 at Iowa 27-14 Oct. 8 at Indiana 31-10 Oct. 15 vs. Penn State 41-17 Oct. 29 vs. Michigan State 29-7 Nov. 5 at Rutgers 52-17

2022 Record: 9-0

The Wolverines opened the season with three out-of-conference blowouts over Colorado State, Hawai’i, and UConn, by 166-17. Impressively dominant but unimpressive competition. The extended “preseason” allowed Harbaugh to pick his quarterback as sophomore J.J. McCarthy beat out incumbent Cade McNamara, despite last season’s success.

In Big Ten action, a potent Maryland offense and dominant Iowa defense were their toughest tests through six games before No. 10 Penn State came to Ann Arbor undefeated.

In their statement win, Michigan blew out the Nittany Lions 41-17, a score that made the game appear closer than it was. Donovan Edwards rushed for 173 yards, and Blake Corum continued his spectacular season with 166 yards, as the Wolverines rumbled for 418 rushing yards on the Nittany Lions, more than PSU allowed in the first five games combined!

With an extra week to prepare for Michigan State, the Wolverines ended their two-game losing streak over the rival Spartans in dominant fashion as they rushed for more yards than MSU put up in total. Corum had a season-high 177 yards to go over 1,000 for the season, as the defense held Sparty scoreless for the final three quarters.

In the Polls/CFP Rankings

Poll This Week Last Week CFP Rankings 3 5 AP Top 25 3 4 Coaches Poll 3 4

The Wolverines opened up at No. 5 in the initial College Football Playoff Rankings but have vaulted into the top four at No. 3 this week thanks in large part to losses by Tennessee (previously No. 1) and Clemson (previously No. 4).

College Football National Championship Winner Odds (+1600)

Just like the CFP Rankings, Michigan is getting some steam behind them in the FCS Championship odds over at FanDuel. They had the fifth-best odds last week (+1600), which have been cut in half as they move into the third slot behind only Georgia (-120) and Ohio State (+250). The Maize and Blue now have a healthy lead over Tennessee (+1400) and Oregon (+2500) in the futures market.

Big Ten Conference Winner Odds (+270)

Their Big Ten odds also continue to shorten as Michigan has shifted from +390 just a week ago. In a correlated move, OSU remains the favorite, but their price has softened, going from -410 to -310. It’s a two-horse race, as no other team in the East Division even has odds listed. Illinois is third (+1300) because someone has to represent the West Division in the Big Ten Championship Game.

The Remaining Schedule

Nov. 12 vs. Nebraska Nov. 19 vs. Illinois Nov. 26 at Ohio State

After what should be an easy victory against Nebraska to reach 10-0, the Wolverines end the season with Illinois in a potential Big Ten Championship Game preview before their season finale against hated rival Ohio State in what will feel like a play-in game. Not only is that the most important game because it is “The Game,” but it’s Michigan’s ticket to the B1G Championship Game and a potential return trip to the College Football Playoffs.

This Week: vs. Nebraska (-29.5)

The books are expecting another blowout this week as Michigan is coming off a 38-0 second half at Rutgers. That’s been their MO so far in Big Ten play, sluggish starts followed by dominance coming out of intermission. Without their quarterback Casey Thompson last week, Nebraska was held to three points in the final three quarters against Minnesota. When he’s healthy, the Huskers have shown some flashes offensively. In Anthony Grant and Trey Palmer, they have a chance at a 1,000-yard rusher and receiver.

Maybe it will be closer than it should be at the half, but even if it is, look for the Wolverines to pull away in their penultimate home game of 2022. Running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards are coming off their second game with both going over 100 yards on the ground, while Nebraska has the second-worst rush defense in the Big Ten.

