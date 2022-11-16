Where Browns Odds Stand As Deshaun Watson Returns To Practice Watson is not eligible to return until Week 13 by Jason Ounpraseuth 33 minutes ago

Deshaun Watson will return to practice Wednesday, as per the terms of his suspension.

The Browns quarterback is not eligible to return to game action until Week 13, when Cleveland take on his former team, the Houston Texans.

Watson was suspended the first 11 games of this season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy by committing sexual assault on massage therapists, as defined by the NFL. On Aug. 18, the NFL and NFL Players Association reached a settlement on Watson’s suspension. He was also fined $5 million and has had to undergo a mandatory treatment program.

Despite additional civil suits toward Watson, the NFL has upheld its ruling, and the Browns will get their intended starting quarterback for the final six games of the season.

Cleveland is 3-6 heading into Week 11 and is two games behind the New England Patriots for the final AFC wild card spot and three games behind the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North. Here are the following futures odds for the Browns before they take on the Buffalo Bills this Sunday, according to DraftKings Sportsbook:

Super Bowl: +10000

Conference: +8000

AFC North: +2200

To make playoffs, yes: +650

Watson has not played since the 2020-21 season, but the Browns are banking on the 27-year-old to achieve the high expectations the team set for itself when they acquired Watson in the offseason.

Jacoby Brissett has done an adequate job of leading Cleveland’s offense this season. The team ranks seventh in expected points added, 14th in EPA per dropback and 10th in passing DVOA.

Of course, head coach Kevin Stefanski operates the offense with a run-first approach behind Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, which has translated to second in rushing EPA and third in rushing DVOA.

Brissett has done his job in keeping the Browns afloat and alive in the playoff race. It will be up to Watson to determine if Cleveland can make a run in the postseason.