Where Jayson Tatum’s MVP Odds Stand Since Start Of Season Tatum is on a sneaky early rise by Gio Rivera 2 hours ago

Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum has done significant justice to his potential 2022-23 NBA MVP campaign after just 11 games played to kick off the regular season.

Before the start of the season, Tatum’s odds of taking home the first NBA MVP award of his career were +1200, which previously stood as the sixth-best chance — trailing Luka Doncic (+400), Joel Embiid (+600), Giannis Antetokounmpo (+650), Kevin Durant (+850) and Nikola Jokic (+900) — according to BET GM.

However, with 11 games in the books thus far, Tatum’s odds have skyrocketed.

With Antetokounmpo (+240) and Doncic (+275) as the only players ahead, before tipoff against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Tatum has risen to third with +600 odds which massively improved his chances before opening night.

So, what’s Tatum done?

Well, through 11 games the 24-year-old veteran has averaged 31.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 49.8% from the field, 37.9% from 3-point range and 87.5% from the free-throw line. In the first five games for the month of November — in which the Celtics went 4-1 — Tatum scored over 25 points in each contest while shooting over 47% from the field in three, also notching two double-doubles in the process.

On Oct. 22, against the Orlando Magic, Tatum reached an all-time Celtics franchise milestone which placed him in some noteworthy company. After delivering his first 40-point showing in that contest, Tatum reached 104 total points on the season — at the time — which made him the highest-scoring Celtic of all-time through three games played, surpassing ex-NBA great Larry Bird. It’s also worth mentioning that when Bird scored 96 points through his first three games in the 1984-85 season, he proceeded to win the NBA MVP award.

The Celtics and Nuggets tipoff from TD Garden at 7 p.m. ET.