World Cup Best Bets: Belgium vs. Canada by SportsGrid 6 hours ago

Making their first World Cup appearance since 1986, Canada has a daunting task ahead of them as they face world No.2 Belgium in their opening match of Group F.Belgium vs. Canada Game Odds on FanDuel

Belgium Moneyline (-210) | Draw (+340) | Canada Moneyline (+550)

Total Goals: Over 2.5 (-142) | Under 2.5 (+118)

Belgium (-550) | Croatia (-270) | Morocco (+200) | Canada (+280)

Canada head into the World Cup after winning the CONCACAF Qualifying stage for the first time in the country’s history. With eight wins and just two losses, Les Rouges dominated the pitch, scoring 23 goals and impressing with their flexibility in different formations. Their biggest strength is that they can deploy different tactics based on their matchups, and thus Canada can upset even the best of teams. With sheer pace, an eye for goal, and deep chemistry amongst the squad – this is by far the best Canadian men’s team of all time. Don’t be surprised to see a âCinderella runâ into the Knockout Stages.

Belgium, on the other hand, is reaching the tail-end of its golden generation. Expected to dominate the past decade, the Red Devils have instead been a disappointment – not winning any silverware with this squad. However, their best-ever finish at a World Cup was in 2018, when they finished in third place, and the team can build off that progress in Qatar. They breezed through qualifying, topping their group with ease winning six out of their eight games. Led by Kevin De Bruyne, Belgium is the clear favorite to win Group F at -135.

This game is bound to be electric, and Canada is expected to push Belgium to their limit. Romelu Lukaku is out with an injury, so Belgium will aim to defend more than attack – as their slow defense can be left vulnerable on the counterattack. That is a perfect recipe for Canada, who uses their creativity and pace on the wings to frustrate their opponents. Despite the heavy odds difference, Canada should be able to deploy that exact game plan and possibly pull off an upset against the shorthanded Red Devils.

Kevin De Bruyne (BEL)

Youri Tielemans (BEL)

Jeremy Doku (BEL)

Thomas Meunier (BEL)

Thibaut Courtois (BEL)

Jonathan David (CAN)

Alphonso Davies (CAN)

Stephan Eustaquio (CAN)

Jonathan Osorio (CAN)

Cyle Larin (CAN)

Both Teams to Score (-128)

As mentioned earlier, this game will be electric, and both sides should have many chances. Belgium has one of the best attacks in the world and has only been shut out once in their last 54 matches. On the flip side, they are prone to conceding goals, as they have kept just two clean sheets in their past 13 games. This should open up the opportunity for Canada to get plenty of chances to show their attacking quality – which earned them the most goals in all of CONCACAF qualifying.

Jonathan David Anytime Goal (+250)

Jonathan David is back to his goalscoring form this season, and it is just in time for the World Cup. The most dangerous forward on Canada, David has a sensational 22 goals in 35 international appearances and has scored nine goals in just 15 Ligue 1 games this year. He should be able to utilize his pace against an aging Belgian backline and will be a focal point in all of Canada’s attacks. The +250 price is a steal.