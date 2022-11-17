World Cup Group Stages Preview: Group D Best Bets by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The stage is set for the FIFA World Cup, which will kick off in Qatar on November 20. For the first time, the world’s biggest tournament is being played in November, bringing more unpredictability to an already unpredictable tournament. It’s going to be a hard-fought battle in the hot Middle Eastern desert, and although it’s bound to be a strange World Cup, a month of high-octane footy awaits. Sports fans, this is Group D.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

France (-220): Not since the Brazil sides of Garrincha and Pele have a nation successfully defended their World Cup Title (1958 and 1962). Be that as it may, this is a French side capable of doing just that. Despite injuries to Paul Pogba and N’golo Kante, Les Bleus are an incredibly deep side. They have players capable of producing individual moments of brilliance littered around the pitch and will be a nightmare draw for any other side in the round of 16. Yes, they’re qualifying.

Denmark (+175): Christian Eriksen. What a lad. Anyway, this is a really well-drilled Danish side. They aren’t the silky footballing machine France is, but recent success is telling. They cruised through qualifying, winning nine of 10 matches (including two wins against France in 2022), and there will be sharp money all over Denmark to win this group. Their Euro 2020 journey was filled with the emotion and intensity of Eriksen’s on-pitch cardiac arrest. They rallied behind their talisman and found themselves in the semi-finals. There might be something special here.

Australia (+2900): The Socceroos get my vote for the best nickname in the tournament. They will not receive any further endorsements from yours truly. After spending most of his career playing in Germany, Mathew Leckie has returned home to play in Australia. I’m expecting a tough run out, although there may be a point to be had against Tunisia in their second match.

Tunisia (+2900): This side lost 1-0 to Mali and Gambia in the 2022 African Cup of Nations group stages. They then failed to beat Burkina Faso in the next round, also 1-0. Their best player, Youssef Msakni, plays his club football in Qatar, so that’s something – I guess? Thankfully, they get to play Australia in what I have declared to be âThe Dullest Match of 2022′.

– Kylian MbappÃ© (FRA)

– Karim Benzema (FRA)

– Kingsley Coman (FRA)

– Christian Eriksen (DEN)

– Pierre-Emile HÃ¸jbjerg (DEN)

– Mathew Leckie (AUS)

– Youssef Msakni (TUN)

Group A | Group B | Group C | Group E – 11/17| Group F – 11/18 | Group G – 11/19 | Group H – 11/20

Odds to Qualify: France (-1350), Denmark (-450), Australia (+470), Tunisia (+550)

Best Bets For Group D:

Denmark and Draw Double Chance (-130) – November 26, 11:00 a.m. ET

Denmark clearly has France’s number. In 3 prior world cup meetings, France has only won once. In 2022, Denmark turned Les Blues inside out and beat them twice. Footy sides often have bogey teams, and the Danes are France’s bogey team. Denmark doesn’t need to win this game to qualify, but avoiding a potential meeting with Messi and Argentina in the round of 16 would be preferable.

Tunisia U 1.5 Goals in Match (-265) + Australia U 1.5 Goals in Match (-290) = (-117) – November 26, 5:00 a.m. ET

Ah, the dullest footy match of 2022. How about, let’s lay some money down and try to enjoy it. It is the World Cup, after all. Neither of these sides is going to be scoring goals in this tournament. If they do, it’ll be against each other – and neither of them is scoring more than one. Here’s my pitch. Take the under for both sides. Under 1.5 for Tunisia is (-265), and under 1.5 for Australia is (-290). Together, you get (-117).

Stay tuned as we release a group per day in the lead-up to Qatar 2022, with a few extra bets sprinkled in for good measure. Happy Footy month!