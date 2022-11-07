WR Davante Adams Frustrated After Raiders' Latest Collapse by SportsGrid 5 hours ago

The Las Vegas Raiders blew a 17-point lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, falling 27-20 and dropping to 2-6 on the campaign.

Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams, who finished the contest with 146 yards and two touchdowns, voiced his displeasure postgame, saying:

“There’s no reason why we should be losing games like this, and it’s frustrating. If we played for a s—ty team, then it’s one thing. But that’s not what it is.”

Adams also appeared to take a jab at the Raiders’ coaching staff after Las Vegas failed to score in the second half.

“The way we were attacking in the first half was working, to a certain extent,” said Adams. “I feel like we got away from that and started playing the game a little different, and that’s not the way we’ve got to do it.”

The Raiders have now lost three games this season when leading by at least 17 points – tied for the most by any team in NFL history. Adams and company will try and right the ship in a must-win game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Raiders as -5.5 home favorites on the spread and -240 on the moneyline.