Yankees to Extend Qualifying Offer to 1B Anthony Rizzo

Jon Heyman of The New York Post reports that the Yankees are expected to extend a one-year, $19.65 million qualifying offer to first baseman Anthony Rizzo.

Rizzo recently declined his $16 million player option for the 2023 season, making him a free agent. The 33-year-old was productive in 2022, tying his career-high of 32 home runs with 75 RBI, as he helped lead the Yankees to the ALCS, where they were swept by the eventual World Series champion Houston Astros.

Rizzo has until November 20 to make a final decision but is widely expected to reject the Yankees’ offer.

The Bronx Bombers acquired Rizzo at the 2021 trade deadline. Before he arrived in New York, the Parkland, Florida, native spent ten seasons with the Chicago Cubs, where he was a crucial member of their 2016 World Series roster, the franchise’s first title in 108 years. Rizzo also won four Gold Gloves for his stellar play at first base and was named to three All-Star teams. He should have no shortage of suitors once MLB’s free agency period opens on November 10.

