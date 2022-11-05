Yankees will Pick Up Option on Pitcher Luis Severino by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The New York Yankees are expected to pick up the option for Luis Severino, Jack Curry of the YES Network reports.

Cashman said the Yankees will pick up Severino’s $15M option. That’s a no brainer. — Jack Curry (@JackCurryYES) November 4, 2022

This is not a surprise, as Severino proved he still has what it takes to be a top starter for the Yankees when healthy. Severino went 7-3 for the Yankees last season with an ERA of 3.18, a WHIP of 1.00, and 112 strikeouts in 102 IP, covering 19 starts. Severino will be a part of a rotation for the Yankees along with Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, Domingo German, and Frankie Montas at this point in time.

