Yankees will Pick Up Option on Pitcher Luis Severino

by

2 hours ago

The New York Yankees are expected to pick up the option for Luis Severino, Jack Curry of the YES Network reports.

This is not a surprise, as Severino proved he still has what it takes to be a top starter for the Yankees when healthy. Severino went 7-3 for the Yankees last season with an ERA of 3.18, a WHIP of 1.00, and 112 strikeouts in 102 IP, covering 19 starts. Severino will be a part of a rotation for the Yankees along with Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, Domingo German, and Frankie Montas at this point in time.

Saturday is Game 6 of the World Series. The Astros lead the series 3-2 and will look to bring home the championship with a victory. The Astros will have Framber Valdez on the mound, while the Phillies counter with Zack Wheeler. The Phillies have given Wheeler a couple extra days to prepare for this start, as his fastball velocity was down a couple ticks in Game 2.

The Astros are +155 (-1.5) on the run line and -146 on the money line, with an over/under of seven, over (+104), and under (-128). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

