49ers Clinch NFC West Division by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

For the first time since the 2019-20 campaign, the San Francisco 49ers are NFC West Division champs.

San Francisco clinched its 21st division title in franchise history and a spot in the postseason following a 21-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. The win improved the 49ers to 10-4 as Kyle Shanahan’s group currently holds the No. 3 seed in the NFC, behind the Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) and Minnesota Vikings (10-3).

“This isn’t our final goal by any means,” said 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. “I’m very proud of our team and what we accomplished throughout the year to get to this. Our goal is to get into the tournament, and we accomplished that today, but now it’s all trying to set that up to be the best situation we can and hopefully get some of our guys back, too, in the process.”

At the forefront of the Niners’ injury concerns is star wideout Deebo Samuel, who is nursing a sprained MCL and high ankle sprain but is expected back at some point before the end of the regular season.

San Francisco is back in action next Saturday when it hosts the Washington Commanders.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the 49ers as -7 point favorites on the spread and -340 on the moneyline.