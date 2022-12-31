Aaron Jones will Play Sunday for the Green Bay Packers by SportsGrid 39 minutes ago

Aaron Jones will play Sunday for the Green Bay Packers, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers’ official website reports.

Jones has been dealing with ankle and knee injuries for the past few weeks that haven’t stopped him from playing but have sometimes seen him not be at full strength. Jones only had six carries and two targets last week versus the Miami Dolphins. His partner A.J. Dillon had 11 carries and three targets. Jones doesn’t carry an injury designation for the game Sunday versus the Minnesota Vikings but how productive he will be in what is essentially a must-win game is truly anyone’s guess. The Vikings are only playing for the off chance that they can be the top seed in the NFC should the Philadelphia Eagles lose their final two games and the Vikings win both.